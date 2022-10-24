10,000 new employees will be hired by Boots in the UK for the holiday season

In response to increased competition for labour during the busy holiday shopping season, British health and beauty store Boots announced on Monday that it planned to hire more than 10,000 temporary workers.

The jobs, according to Boots, a division of the publicly traded Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.O) in the United States, would combine in-store positions in Britain with positions at distribution centres in central England.

The labour market in Britain is congested. According to official data this month, the unemployment rate was 3.5%, which was the lowest level since 1974. Numerous businesses recently announced wage increases.

This month, the British division of German bargain retailer Aldi announced its intention to hire 3,000 people before the holiday season. In August, John Lewis said that it would hire 10,000 seasonal employees for its department shops, Waitrose supermarkets, and online businesses.

Retailers offer additional benefits in addition to increased salary to entice and keep employees.

John Lewis is giving away free dinners, while Boots is giving employees 45% off all their own-brand merchandise.