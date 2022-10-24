A Pakistani journalist who was accused of sedition was killed in Kenya.

A leading Pakistani journalist who had earlier this year been detained by the nation’s security services on suspicion of sedition and spreading ‘anti-state’ propaganda was shot dead in Kenya, informed his wife.

Arshad Sharif, 49, a former ARY TV reporter and TV host who was well-known for his proximity to Imran Khan, the former prime minister, had moved to Kenya.

On Monday, Javeria Siddique, Sharif’s wife, confirmed his passing on Twitter.

She wrote in a tweet, ‘I lost buddy, husband and my favourite journalist today, as per police he was shot in Kenya.’

According to the Dawn newspaper, Asim Iftikhar, a spokesman for the Foreign Office, said Pakistan’s High Commission in Kenya was getting information from the relevant parties.

Sharif was charged with sedition in August after speaking with Imran Khan’s close aide Shehbaz Gill.

Mr. Gill criticised the Shehbaz Sharif administration in the interview for attempting to pit Mr. Khan against the nation’s potent army.

Later, Sharif left the country, and ARY Network declared that it had ‘part ways’ with the journalist.

Arif Alvi, the president of Pakistan, presented him with the ‘Pride of Performance’ award in 2019.