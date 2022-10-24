After the attack in New York, Salman Rushdie loses vision in one eye and cannot use one hand.

Following the vicious knife attack on the renowned Mumbai-born author in August, Salman Rushdie has lost vision in one eye and is unable to use one of his hands, said his literary agent.

Hadi Matar, a US citizen of Lebanese descent, stabbed Rushdie in the neck and stomach on stage in front of a stunned audience before the 75-year-old Booker Prize-winning author was about to speak at a literary event at the Chautauqua Institution in Western New York. Rushdie had received Islamist death threats for years after writing ‘The Satanic Verses’ book.

He also has around 15 other wounds on his chest and torso. Rushdie suffered severe wounds, but he also lost sight in one eye. He has three significant injuries to his neck. The nerves in his arm were severed, leaving him the use of one hand.

Thus, it was a vicious assault, according to an interview his literary agent Andrew Wylie gave to the Spanish-language newspaper El Pas.

When questioned about whether Rushdie was still in the hospital, Wylie replied he was unable to provide any information.

He will survive and it is what matters for now, he claimed.