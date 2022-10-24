Colas and other aerated beverages can reduce your fertility

There is no denying that diet has a big impact on our health. The foods and beverages we consume have a significant impact on both our physical health and our capacity to conceive. Both male and female fertility may be hampered by drinking soda and other aerated beverages.

An artificial sweetener called aspartame has the ability to interfere with the endocrine system. This results in hormonal imbalance, which affects female infertility. These sweeteners are used in almost all soft drinks and sodas to increase their sweetness. When ingested in excess, it produces hormonal fluctuations and imbalances that worsen PMS and ovulatory issues (Premenstrual symptoms). Numerous health issues, including infertility, deformities, and miscarriages, are associated with aspartame.

Aspartic acid and phenylalanine, the two amino acids found in aspartame, are thought to be natural and risk-free when consumed with other amino acids. However, when taken alone, they result in cell death as they encourage the creation of free radicals. As cells, sperm and ovum have a 90% mortality rate when this is ingested in excess. For the sake of your reproductive health, many doctors and specialists advise you to stay away from anything that promotes the body’s production of free radicals.

‘Men who drink soft drinks more frequently have a four times greater risk of having reduced sperm counts, motility, and concentration. Due to its strong alkalinity, soda can change the pH of the body when consumed in excess. Sperm cells may suffer damage resulting in their irregular form and low quality or finally perish in a high pH environment due to a lack of nutrition. Moreover, Bisphenol-A (BPA) is a chemical that reduces the male semen quality, and is found in the lining of plastic bottles and most canned goods,’ says Dr. Gunjan Gupta Govil, Gynecological & IVF Expert, Founder and Chairman, Gunjan IVF World Group.