Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Gold price remained unchanged in the commodity market. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 47,150 and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at 51450. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 47,410 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 51,720.

The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs. 47,010 and the rate of 10 gram of 24 carats is at Rs. 51,290. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 gram of 22 carats has been at Rs. 47,010 and Rs. 51,290 per 10 gram of 24 carat.