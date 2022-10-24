France’s EDF declares pay negotiations complete

In response to previous French media reports that a deal had been reached, France’s EDF announced on Friday that salary negotiations with unions were over and added that a draught agreement had been given out to personnel for consultation.

A representative for EDF told Reuters, ‘The wage talks are over… ‘

Weeks of strikes at EDF, which have shut down as many as one-third of the company’s reactors, have added to the pressure on France’s nuclear output, which is already anticipated to reach a 30-year low this year due to a record number of reactor outages caused by corrosion problems and planned maintenance.

Management and unions had reached an agreement, according to earlier French media reports, but workers still needed to approve the document.

No agreement, however, has yet been reached, a source close to the CFDT union told Reuters, adding that nothing will be inked until Monday.

On Monday, there will be one more session of negotiations, the insider stated.

If the EDF strike ends shortly, it will mark the second industrial action in the energy industry that was swiftly settled.