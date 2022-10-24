Gang cloned debit card in Mumbai and withdraws Rs. 6.4 lakh in three days.

A group of con artists used counterfeit debit cards to withdraw Rs 6.4 lakhs from two ATMs of a private bank in only three days in yet another case of cyber fraud. The bank has now complained to the Andheri MIDS police (E). Police are currently looking into the forgery’s execution.

The private bank is situated in Marol, and the branch and ATM are close by. There is a day watchman at the bank’s ATM but not a night watchman.

The incident was discovered after the bank vigilance team alerted the bank manager to a Rs 5.5 lakh shortage at the ATM between October 4–6. The vigilance team informed the management through email in great detail about the transactions.

On October 4, a withdrawal of Rs 500 was made at the Marol ATM using a duplicate debit card. The following day, 49 transactions involving cloned debit cards totaled Rs 4.9 lakh. Similar to this, on October 6, seven transactions involving cloned cards totaled Rs 70,000.

Following the incident, bank employees decided to check the ATM. They discovered 6-7 men entering the kiosk one at a time and withdrawing cash.

The bank’s Chakala ATMs in Andheri were also the scene of a similar fraud, which was discovered during the investigation. The cloned debit cards were used to withdraw Rs 87,000 in two separate transactions on October 5 and 6, respectively. The bank manager approached MIDC police after the fraud.