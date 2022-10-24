In Alipur, a parked SUV suddenly catches fire, killing a man who has not yet been named in Delhi.

In a horrifying event, a guy was burned alive after his parked SUV caught fire in the Alipur region on Sunday, according to reports from the nation’s capital. The dead has not been named as of yet.

On 7.03 am, the fire department was notified of the situation. The caller informed authorities that a Kia Seltos automobile had caught fire on Palla Road.

Three fire trucks were dispatched right away, but it took them over an hour to put out the fire. The car suddenly caught fire when it was parked on the side of the road. According to a Times of India article, the police have retrieved some clothing from the scene, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Devesh Kumar Mahala.

A police officer said that the body was entirely burned and that all that was left were the bones. ‘We were able to deduce the vehicle’s registration number from the number plate. A resident of Kurekshetra is listed as the driver on the vehicle’s registration. A police team has been dispatched for further investigation,’ DCP stated.

Police discovered throughout their investigation that the automobile was running when it caught fire. Additionally, samples from the scene have been taken by the forensic team for analysis.

Police have ruled out any wrongdoing in the incident. A blast is seen on what appears to be CCTV footage from the scene, followed by the truck catching fire.