Journalist from Chennai, 25, was killed after falling into a stormwater drain.

At Jafferkhanpet in Chennai, a 25-year-old journalist lost his life on Saturday after unintentionally falling into a stormwater drain that was still under construction.

Muthu Krishnan was employed in private Tamil news stations.

M K Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, expressed his sorrow on the journalist’s passing on Sunday and promised his family financial support in the amount of Rs 5 lakh.

The event happened late on Saturday night while Mr. Krishnan was travelling home from work. He reportedly attempted to leap across the ditch dug for the drain work, but he fell within after slipping.

‘His coworker helped him out and took him to the VH hospital for first assistance. He was then sent to Royapettah Government Hospital, where he passed away today afternoon due to his injuries’ added the officer.

‘In many places like this in Chennai, the rainfall drainage works have not been completed and the main roadways travelled by people without any protection have turned into potholes,’ said K Annamalai, the state president of the BJP, in a tweet expressing sympathy for the journalist’s passing.

He stated he will post images of potholes ‘Similar to this, many SWD are unfinished and without basic safety precautions throughout the city. The DMK government prevents Tamil Nadu residents from feeling protected.’

Vaiko, the leader of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and a member of parliament, claimed compensation in the amount of Rs. 50 lakh and asked the chief minister to take action against those responsible for Muthu Krishnan’s murder.