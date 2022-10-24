Know how to change your photo in Aadhaar Card

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

For making any change in the Aadhaar Card, you must contact UIDAI. UIDAI allows you to change information such as your name, address, phone number, photo, and email address. Aadhaar card can be updated either through online mode or by visiting the nearest Aadhaar Card Centre.

Step By Step Guide to Change Photo On Your Aadhaar Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UIDAI at uidai.gov.in Or you can also paste this link: https://uidai.gov.in/ on the google chrome address bar.

Step 2: Now click on the ‘Update Aadhaar’ option.

Step 3: Download Aadhaar Enrollment Form and fill in the required details.Step 4: Submit the form at the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

Step 5: The executive at the center will verify the details and capture a new picture.

Step 6: You will be asked to pay a fee of Rs 100 plus GST.

Step 7: After Payment, collect the acknowledgment slip with the Update Request Number (URN).

Step 8: The details will be updated in 90 days.

The details take 90 days to be updated on the Aadhaar portal. Once updated, the user can download the new copy from the portal and get it printed.