Mahzooz Draw; 3 expats including Indian national share 300,000 UAE dirham

Dubai: 3 expats including an Indian national won 300,000 UAE dirhams each in this week’s Mahzooz draw. The lucky winners are Ali from Ethiopia, Sreerag from India, and Mahmoud from Syria. The winning raffle numbers were 22149450, 22233315 and 22007473 respectively.

39 participants matched 4 out of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000 securing Dh25,641 each. 2432 winners won prize money in the draw. The total prize money won was Dh2,136,500. The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is still waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the grand draw on October 29 at 9pm UAE time.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 209 trains: Full list

Mahzooz draw operated by EWINGS has created 29 multi-millionaires and over 200,000 winners in a span of 2 years. People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.