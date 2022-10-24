Mohanlal’s movie does poorly on Sunday, says Day 3’s box office results for Monster

Monster, Mohanlal’s most recent movie, was intended as a Diwali gift for his followers. Lucky Singh was portrayed by the actor in this suspenseful investigation story. However, both critics and viewers have had a mixed reaction to the movie. According to preliminary estimates, the movie managed to bring in Rs 1 crore on Sunday, October 23.

One of the most eagerly anticipated films of 2022 is Mohanlal’s Monster. On October 21, the movie opened in theatres.

Monster was widely distributed both domestically and abroad. The movie has been underperforming at the box office despite favourable reviews. On its third day, Monster reportedly made Rs 1 crore at the Indian box office. If the movie picks up steam in the upcoming days remains to be seen.

Mohanlal and filmmaker Vysakh, who worked together on Pulimurugan, are back again on Monster. The story for the movie was written by Udaykrishna. As a police officer on a mission, Lucky Singh, Mohanlal played the part. Supporting actors included Lakshmi Manchu, Sudev Nair, Jess Sweejan, and others. Under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, Antony Perumbavoor is the producer of the criminal thriller.