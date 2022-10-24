Never ignore this symptom during sex

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men. Not only older men but younger men can also get prostate cancer. As per studies, it is more common in men above 65 years of age. Now it is increasing in younger people. This cancer mostly affects men under the age of 45.

Some cancers can grow aggressively and spread to other parts of the body. That is why early detection of the disease is important for prevention and effective treatment.

Prostate gland is an integral part in the reproductive system of men. It is situated below the urinary bladder. Prostate gland helps in the production of seminal liquid.

Symptoms of prostate cancer are often ignored. This leads to an advanced and incurable stage of cancer. Because the gland is located next to the bladder and urethra, patients may experience some symptoms related to the urinary system.

Experts say that sudden erectile dysfunction is one of the symptoms of prostate cancer. Experts also say that prostate can affect sex life. Erectile dysfunction (ED), also known as impotence refers to a person’s inability to get or maintain an erection. It can be a symptom of a physical or psychological condition.

Important symptoms of prostate cancer:

Frequent urination.

Pain when urinating or ejaculating.

See blood in urine or semen.

Symptoms of prostate cancer include swelling in the legs or pelvic area, numbness or pain in the hips and bone pain. It is important to get tested if you experience any of the symptoms mentioned above. Early diagnosis reduces the risk of cancer spreading to other parts of the body.