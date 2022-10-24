Russia rejects Ukraine’s dirty bomb claim as Kherson battle looms!

On Sunday, 35 kilometres from Kherson, Russia launched missiles and drones into the Ukrainian-controlled southern town of Mykolaiv, damaging an apartment building. The focus of the conflict has now switched to Kherson after Russia issued an ultimatum for 60,000 residents to leave the area ‘to save your life’ in response to a swift Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Russia has accused Ukraine of planning to detonate a bomb packed with radioactive material in the Russian-occupied town, but Kyiv has refuted this accusation. The claims are ridiculous and dangerous, according to Dmytro Kuleba, the foreign minister of Ukraine, who also noted that ‘Russians frequently accuse others of what they plot themselves’.

Latest updates.