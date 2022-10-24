Several trains diverted, cancelled as 20 coal wagons of goods train derails

Mumbai: Train traffic on the Wardha-Badnera section of Nagpur division was affected as 20 coal wagons of a goods train derailed between Malkhed and Timatla stations in Amravati district, Maharashtra. Several trains cancelled, short-terminated or diverted due to the accident.

The following trains were cancelled:

11122 Wardha-Bhusaval, 12140 Nagpur-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), 12119 Amravati-Nagpur, 11040 Gondia-Kolhapur, 01372 Wardha-Amravati, 17642 Narkher-Kacheguda, 11121 Bhusaval-Wardha, 12106 Gondia-CSMT, 12136 Nagpur-Pune, 12120 Ajni-Amravati,12140 Nagpur-CSMT and 01374 Nagpur-Wardha.

A number of other trains diverted via Chandur Bazar-Narkhed, Nagpur-Narkhed-Chandur Bazar-Badnera, Wadi-Daund-Manmad-Jalgaon, Bhusaval-Khandwa-Itarsi-Nagpur, Akola-Secunderabad and other routes.

Many trains were also short-terminated at Nagpur and other places.