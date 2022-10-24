Solar Eclipse 2022: Here is India timings and other details

New Delhi: A partial Solar Eclipse will take place tomorrow, October 25. This will be this year’s last partial Solar Eclipse. It will be visible from Europe, the Urals, and Western Siberia, Central Asia, and Western Asia, and the Northeast of Africa.

The Solar Eclipse usually occurs on a new moon day when the Moon, the Sun, and the Earth are all aligned. The Moon comes between the Sun and the Earth, casting a shadow on a certain part of the land.

In India, the phenomenon will commence before sunset and end after sunset. It will begin at 4:20 pm in India and end at 6:03 pm. The time will differ in different parts of the country.

Also Read: Several trains diverted, cancelled as 20 coal wagons of goods train derails

‘In India, the eclipse will begin before sunset in the afternoon and will be seen from most places. However, the same cannot be seen from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and some parts of Northeast India (the names of a few of such places are Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, Tamelong, etc.),’ said a statement issued by IMD.

Timing of the eclipse in major Indian cities:

Delhi – 4.29 pm

Mumbai – 4.49 pm

Chennai – 5.14 pm

Bengaluru – 5.12 pm

Chandigarh – 4.23 pm

Jaipur – 4.31 pm

Kolkata – 4.52 pm

Hyderabad – 4.59 pm

Lucknow – 4.36 pm

Jammu – 4.17 pm

Dehradun – 4.26 pm

Bhopal – 4.42 pm

Bhubaneswar – 4.56 pm