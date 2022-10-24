Stock Market: Here is the Muhurat Trading time

Mumbai: Indian equity markets will have no business today from 9:15 am to 3:15 pm. But the market will be in action for Muhurat Trading today. The Muhurat Trading will be from 6:15 pm and 7:15 pm. The pre-open session of the Muhurat Trading will commence at 6:00 pm and last till 6:08 pm.

According to Hindu belief, Muhurat is an auspicious time to start something new or good. This special trading session opens following Hindu Panchang that marks the beginning of a new Samvat, the Hindu calender year. It begins on the occasion of Diwali. Muhurat Trading is believed to bring prosperity and wealth throughout the year.

Also Read; U-23 World Wrestling Championships: India’s Aman Sehrawat create new history

Muhurat Trading began on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in 1957 and on National Stock Exchange (NSE) on 1992.