This Halloween, carve your own ‘James Webb Space Pumpkin.’

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) recently distributed James Webb Space Telescope pumpkin carving stencils so that people might add a little cosmic intrigue to their spooky decorations this year as Halloween approaches. The three stencils, which are free and come with instructions, provide three varying degrees of difficulty for anyone wishing to add a little extraterrestrial flair to their pumpkin carving.

‘Halloween is quickly approaching! Looking to give your Halloween décor a little extraterrestrial flair? Get our free Webb Telescope stencils to carve pumpkins’ CSA tweeted.

According to the official website, the simplest stencil offers instructions for drawing an outline of the Webb telescope itself, complete with its huge primary mirror and diamond-shaped sun screen. The second stencil replicates Webb’s primary mirror with hexagonal segments, which is already well-known. The Spider Webb stencil, the third and most challenging stencil, offers instructions for incorporating a spider web into the outline of the Webb mirror.

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) was launched from French Guiana in December 2021 using an Ariane 5 rocket. NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency are working together internationally on this project (CSA). To view the sky in the infrared, or light with longer wavelengths than can be perceived by our eyes, the telescope has been carefully tuned.

In an area of space known as the second Lagrange point, JWST has been orbiting the Sun at a distance of one million miles (1.6 million kilometres) from Earth. According to astronomers, the new, powerful James Webb Space Telescope could make discoveries that are unimaginable today. The observatory’s initial images of celestial objects were of far-off colliding galaxies, gas-giant exoplanets, and dying star systems.