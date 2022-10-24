U-23 World Wrestling Championships: India’s Aman Sehrawat create new history

Pontevedra: In wrestling, India’s Aman Sehrawat wrote new history at U-23 World Wrestling Championships by becoming first Indian wrestler to win Gold medal. The 16-year-old Aman Sehrawat defeated junior European silver-medallist Ahmet Duman of Turkey by ’12-4’.

Aman Sehrawat won gold at the U23 Asian championship and silver at the U20 Asian championship earlier this year.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw; 3 expats including Indian national share 300,000 UAE dirham

India finished with 6 medals – 1 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze at the U-23 World Wrestling Championships 2022.