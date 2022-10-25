2 charred to death as bus catches fire

Ranchi: In a tragic incident, 2 people were charred to death after a fire broke out in a bus at Khadgarha bus terminus in Ranchi. The deceased were identified as Madan Mahto, who was the driver of the bus and Ibrahim, the helper.

According to police, the incident took place around midnight when the driver and the helper were sleeping in the bus. Police suspects that the fire caused by burning candles inside the bus. The bus was completely damaged in the incident. The bodies were sent for post-mortem to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).