21-year-old killed by 3 minors in Mumbai, after being stopped for bursting firecrackers in a glass bottle on Sunday

Three young people killed a 21-year-old guy on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday in Mumbai’s Shivaji Nagar neighborhood’s Natwar Parekh compound after the former gang were stopped for lighting firecrackers inside a glass bottle.

The Mumbai Police have detained two of the accused, but one is still on the loose. A CCTV captured the incident when the victim, identified as Sunil Sankar Naidu, was running behind the accused after being stabbed.

Sunil Shankar Naidu allegedly prevented a 12-year-old child from setting off firecrackers in a glass bottle, and the boy then summoned his 14-year-old brother and a 15-year-old buddy to attack Sunil, according to Shivaji Nagar police and eyewitnesses.

First, an argument broke out between the four and then the three minors started beating Sunil. Amidst this, one of the minors stabbed the 21-year-old in the neck and ran away.

After receiving a neck wound, Sunil pursues the kids as well. CCTV footage shows the victim lagging behind the kids. He is seen attempting to climb the stairs while holding his neck in one hand. He was unable to ascend and lay down on the ground, nevertheless.

Sunil was taken to the hospital right away, but he passed away from his wounds shortly after. The police have two of the juveniles in custody and have filed a murder case against them. One is still at loose, though.