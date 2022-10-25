24 persons in Hyderabad suffer eye-related injuries during Diwali celebrations

Up to 24 persons in Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam suffered various eye-related injuries while setting off firecrackers for Diwali on Monday. At the state-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Mehdipatnam, the injured, including children, are receiving hospital treatment.

The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has recently taken action against traders and shops that sell banned firecrackers during the Diwali festival. To find those who weren’t following the pollution board and civic officials, special teams were formed.

On Monday, October 24, Hindus around the world including in India celebrated Diwali. Every Diwali, people in Andhra Pradesh chant prayers and ask Satyabhama, an idol made of clay, for blessings. They then celebrate Diwali with their loved ones in a joyful manner.