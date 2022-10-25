DH Latest NewsDH NEWSUttar PradeshLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

4 killed, 1 injured in crash between 2 motorcycles

Oct 25, 2022, 06:44 pm IST

Lucknow: 4 people lost their lives and 1 other was injured in a collision between 2 motorcycles.  The accident took place on the Maharajganj-Gorakhpur road in Shyamdeura area.

The deceased were identified as Ajeet, Sanni, Anand and Annu. The injured is identified as Sundram. According to police, Ajeet (15), Sanni Yadav (17) and Sundram (19) were returning from a function and their bike lost control and hit another bike carrying Anand (26) and Annu (25).

 

