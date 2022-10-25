4 killed, 1 injured in crash between 2 motorcycles

Lucknow: 4 people lost their lives and 1 other was injured in a collision between 2 motorcycles. The accident took place on the Maharajganj-Gorakhpur road in Shyamdeura area.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

The deceased were identified as Ajeet, Sanni, Anand and Annu. The injured is identified as Sundram. According to police, Ajeet (15), Sanni Yadav (17) and Sundram (19) were returning from a function and their bike lost control and hit another bike carrying Anand (26) and Annu (25).