A woman in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, loses more than Rs 9 lakh to a cyber scam

In a case of cybercrime fraud, a woman in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, suffered a loss of nearly Rs 9 lakh. Anisha Amal, the victim, a Masjid Street resident of Trichy, received a call a few months back informing her that she had been chosen as the Kaun Banega crorepati lucky winner.

The caller further informed her that a BMW luxury car and a prize totaling Rs 35 lakhs had been gifted to her cell phone number.

She was also instructed to transfer Rs 9,39,500 for tax purposes by the caller. He said that it ought to be deducted from her winnings and given to the RBI. After some initial hesitation, Anisha transferred the money to the bank account the mystery caller provided.

After sending the promised reward money, the woman discovered she had been duped when she still did not get it.

After then, Anisha reported the incident to the Trichy Metropolitan Cyber Crime Police Station. Officials filed a case based on the woman’s complaint under Sections 66D of the IT Act and Sections 417, 419, and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigations are underway.