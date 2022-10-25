Ayodhya’s grand Ram Temple construction work has been completed to 50%!

The Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust estimates that the temple’s first floor will be finished by December 2023. The Trust’s general secretary Champat Rai has stated that Lord Ram will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum by January 2024. The foundation stone for the Ram temple in Ayodhya was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020.

By December 2023, construction on the Ram temple will have covered 50% of the temple, including the sanctum sanctorum and the first floor. Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister, asks for updates on the progress of construction projects every month. Granite stones are used to cover the temple’s 2.77 acres. 392 pillars will be present in the Ram temple.

On the temple will be teak wooden gates. The temple will not be impacted by earthquakes. Panchdev Temple will be constructed, along with 5 more temples, according to a formal notification. Champat Rai claims that by December 2023, the ground floor of Ram Lalla’s main temple would be complete and will be 350 by 250 feet in size. The prime minister said that it would need special care in security. The octagonal sanctuary is now being worked on. There have been placed here 500 huge stones, he continues.

Approximately 50% of the work on the temple’s first floor has been completed. The secretary claims that the Rajasthani town of Pindwara in the Sirohi region is where the carving stones come from. Stones from Bharatpur have been delivered to the workshop ever since the time of the temple movement. Stone carving has a long history in Sompura. Project manager Jagdish Aapde claims that there won’t be any damage to the sanctum sanctorum for a millennium.

The project manager of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh, India, claims that even a single drop of water won’t be absorbed by the granite stones for a thousand years. The sanctum sanctorum of the temple should be built, in accordance with PM Modi’s recommendation, such that the sun shines directly on Lord Ram on the day of Ram Navami. But every month, a report on the state of the edifice is sent to the Yogi government.