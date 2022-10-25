BJP changes their candidate in the Himachal constituency on the final day of nominations.

On the final day for filing nominations for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP altered its candidate for Kullu Sadar after his son filed papers as an independent opponent to the party’s nominee in the state’s Banjar.

According to a party leader, retired teacher and BJP candidate Narottam Thakur filed his paperwork to replace Maheshwar Singh.

It was unclear who would submit paperwork for the seat until 1 pm.

After his son Hiteshwar filed his nomination as an independent candidate from the Banjar seat against the party’s official candidate, Maheshwar Singh was dumped by the party, the leader claimed.

After being selected as the BJP candidate from Kullu Sadar, Maheshwar Singh initially submitted his paperwork on October 21. However, he never received the official letter confirming this. Maheshwar Singh held a meeting of his supporters in Bhuntar to discuss his next plans after his ticket was cancelled.

Ram Singh, a different BJP leader from Kullu Sadar, also submitted his nomination as an independent. He was the BJP’s state vice president at the time.