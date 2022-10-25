Chief minister of Uttrakhand urged to submit status report on pothole repair project within one week

Pushkar Dhami, the chief minister of Uttarakhand, has asked for an update on the state’s pothole repair efforts. He had directed that all road maintenance, repairs, and pothole filling be finished as soon as possible. He advised paying close attention to the condition of the roads and the presence of potholes.

The officials provided the Uttarakhand Chief Minister with a status report on the building projects completed on the Ramnagar-Ranikhet route, Pithoragarh Airport, Manaskhand Corridor, and Maa Purnagiri Dham.

The development work at 29 temples, including Goljuu Devta, Patal Bhubaneshwar, Kot Bhramari, and Kainchi Dham of Kumaon, would be completed, it was announced during the meeting.

Dr. SS Sandhu, the Chief Secretary, Ashok Kumar, the Director General of Police, Radha Raturi, and other top officers were present at the meeting. For visitors and pilgrims, road links, ropeway systems, and other amenities will be improved.

The Uttrakhand Chief Minister stated that the building at the temples and other locations must be finished quickly in consideration of the sentiments of the devotees.