Dalit boy’s body found on Railway track in UP, Family suspects murder

On Monday, a 19-year-old Dalit boy was discovered dead on a train track, according to the police. The dead kid, Deepak, was accidentally crushed by an approaching goods train, the police said.

Vijay, his father, has claimed that his son was murdered by a group of men with a past of hatred. Vijay claims that Deepak received a call on Monday morning and left the house as soon as he did.

While out on a morning walk, his father in Baghrajpur area found him dead on the train track. He claimed that his child was at odds with Narendra and Ravindra of the Baghrajpur area.

According to Vijay, the police said that, they had allegedly filed a case against Deepak and received a jail sentence for him. In July, Deepak came back home after posting bail.

Deepak’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination by the police. According to Raghvendra Chaturvedi, the circle officer for the city of Kotwali, action will be taken in response to the post-mortem report.

The boy was talking on a mobile phone and walking on the train track when he was hit by a goods train, according to Inspector Ramashish Upadhyay of the Kotwali Police Station. ‘However, his family members have alleged that owing to some old enmity with someone in their village, he was murdered,’ Mr Upadhyay said.