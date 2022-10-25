Dead soldiers families celebrated diwali with border force in Pathankot

On Monday, Border Security Force (BSF) members and the families of troops who died in the line of duty celebrated Diwali in Pathankot. Along with the families of dead soldiers and soldiers on duty in Pathankot, members of the Shahid Sainik Suraksha Parishad also celebrated Diwali.

When asked, Ravindra Vikki of the ‘Shahid Sainik Sukraksha Parishad’ responded that they are aware of how soldiers feel Diwali. ‘When everyone is celebrating with their family, they are on the frontier. We come here so that they don’t miss their family on occasion,’ he said.

The soldiers expressed their gratitude for the Parishad’ participation in their Diwali celebrations. Away from their families, Army men across the nation celebrated the festival. In order to celebrate the auspicious holiday, Indian Army soldiers stationed in the Akhnoor sector of the Line of Control (LoC) lit oil lights.

This Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was with the troops in Kargil. The Prime Minister added that he is always drawn to the brave members of the military services because of his reverence for the soil of Kargil. ‘For years, you have been a part of my family,’ the Prime Minister said.