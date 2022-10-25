Delhi municipal government mists water in the Anand Vihar neighbourhood to reduce dust

Tuesday, the day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality fell to the ‘very poor category,’ although it was still significantly better than in past years thanks to favourable climatic circumstances that lessened the impact of firecrackers and stubble burning. In Delhi, where the air quality has above 300, water is being sprayed on the ground.

On Tuesday, the city is expected to have its cleanest air for the day following Diwali since 2015. At six o’clock on Tuesday, the air quality index (AQI) for the capital was 323; a decline then began. Delhi’s AQI in 2020 was 414; in 2019 it was 337; and in 2018 it was 281.

An AQI of 0 to 50 is considered to be acceptable, 101 to 200 satisfactory, 201 to 300 bad, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe.

The concerned authorities have already begun carrying out all of the stage 2 GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) actions. Stage two initiatives include daily vacuum-based road sweeping, water spraying to reduce air pollution caused by dust, and strong enforcement of dust control regulations at construction and demolition sites.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is misting water in the vicinity of the Anand Vihar foot over bridge since the air quality index (AQI) is still in the ‘very low category.’