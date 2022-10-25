Emir says that Qatar received unprecedented criticism for hosting the World Cup

Since obtaining the right to host the 2022 World Cup, Qatar has come under unheard-of criticism, some of which, according to the country’s ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, amounts to slander.

In a televised policy speech, Sheikh Tamim stated, ‘We first dealt with the problem in good faith,’ adding that some of the initial criticism was constructive.

The campaign against Qatar, however, grew, according to him, to ‘include fabrications and double standards that were so savage that it has sadly led many people to question the genuine reasons and objectives behind the campaign.’

The treatment of foreign workers and its stringent social restrictions have brought Qatar, the first Middle Eastern nation to host the World Cup, to the attention of harsh international criticism.

The emir was speaking to the advisory Shura Council of the Gulf Arab state as Doha prepared to host the start of soccer’s biggest international competition on November 20.

Doha claims to be developing its labour system and has implemented reforms including measures to safeguard workers from the heat and a $1,000 ($275) monthly minimum salary.