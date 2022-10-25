Environment Minister Gopal Rai says Delhi’s pollution level after Diwali lowest in 5 years

Gopal Rai, the environment minister for Delhi, asserted that after Diwali pollution levels in the capital were at their lowest in the previous five years.

The minister announced that approximately 150 smog guns would be placed throughout Delhi to combat the problem of air pollution.

The environment minister said that this Diwali, 30% less firecrackers were set off in Delhi because more people were aware of the issue.

Speaking of Punjab, the minister claimed that despite only 1,019 occurrences being reported on Diwali this year as opposed to 3,032 last year, the state was able to contain the farm fires without assistance from the Centre.