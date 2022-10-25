EU: The world needs to get to work on Ukraine’s reconstruction right away

The world must not squander time but help Ukrainians rebuild their country swiftly, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, adding the EU was ready to coordinate the reconstruction measures with a secretariat.

‘We have no time to waste, the scale of destruction is staggering. The World Bank puts the cost of the damage at 350 billion euros ($345 billion),’ she told a reconstruction conference for Ukraine in Berlin.

‘As soon as feasible, preferably before the end of the year or early at the beginning of next year,’ said Von der Leyen, adding that the executive Commission of the EU was prepared to act as the platform’s secretariat.