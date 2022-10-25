Gulf country imposes new entry fees

Kuwait City: Ministry of Interior in Kuwait has decided to impose new entry fees. The ministry informed that an entry fee of KD9 will be imposed on any type of entry visa for Egyptians. The new fee was announced as a reply to decision of imposing a $30 fee on Kuwaitis entering Egypt by the Egypt government.

Also Read; Stock Market: Equity benchmarks slips down

The fees will be imposed on all Egyptians who enter Kuwait on a new visa either through the air or land port, including those coming from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries for visits, including Egyptian truck drivers coming from the Gulf. The fees can be paid using cash or bank cards. However, Egyptians who have residency permits are exempted from any fees when they enter the country.