If it is shown that Russia is utilising drones in Ukraine, Iran won’t be indifferent, official says

Iran will not stand by idly if it is established that Russia is using its drones in the conflict in Ukraine, the Iranian foreign minister declared on Monday, amid claims that Tehran had sent Moscow drones to attack Ukraine.

Hossein Amirabdollahian was quoted by state media as saying, ‘If it is confirmed to us that Iranian drones are being utilised in the Ukraine battle against people, we should not stay indifferent.’

Amirabdollahian asserted that Tehran and Moscow will maintain their defence cooperation.

On Friday, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany demanded an investigation by the UN into claims that Russia had attacked Ukraine with drones of Iranian provenance, reportedly in violation of a Security Council resolution.

Last week, Reuters reported that in addition to more drones, Iran had promised to give Russia surface-to-surface missiles. The report was based on interviews with diplomats and government officials.