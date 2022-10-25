Iranian security forces use tear gas as girls fight with teachers at the school

As a result of altercations between students and employees at a girls’ school in Tehran on Monday, the security forces opened fire with tear gas. As protests over Mahsa Amini’s death continued, staff members attempted to check the students’ cell phones when fights broke out.

Social media users shared several videos that depict a noticeable police presence all around the school. One video even caught the moment when the security officers began shooting tear gas canisters into the building. The videos became a hot topic of conversation despite not being authenticated.

The involvement of the security personnel in the incident at the Tehran school, however, was categorically rejected by the Ministry of Education. In the official statement, the authorities said that the students had to be taken to the hospital as several of them experienced a drop in blood pressure levels.

Since 22-year-old Amini died after being held by Iran’s morality police for violating the country’s hijab legislation, there have been ongoing protests there. The post-mortem results revealed injuries to her head and torso, and that evening the hospital pronounced her dead.

Thousands of protestors have been arrested by the security forces till now and on Monday, 315 of them were indicted for ‘gathering and conspiring with intent to damage national security, propaganda against the system and igniting public disorder,’ according to a report by state news agency IRNA.