Kerala High Court extends the moratorium on Priya Varghese’s employment at Kannur University

The appointment of Priya Varghese as an associate professor in the Malayalam Department at Kannur University was put on hold by the Kerala High Court until Tuesday, when it was prolonged.

Justice Devan Ramachandran postponed the case challenging Piya’s appointment while extending the court’s temporary injunction. Priya is the wife of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s private secretary, KK Ragesh.

A senior would appear in the case, the Kannur varsity counsel announced when the matter was discussed on Tuesday. As a result, the court postponed the case until November 2.

Six applicants competed for the position in the Malayalam department, and Priya is said to have received the lowest research score of them all.

But following the interview, which was conducted by a commission headed by the vice-chancellor, she moved up the rank list. Following an RTI investigation, the information was discovered.

Although Priya Varghese received a research score of 156 and Joseph Scariah received a research score of 651, Joseph Scariah placed second in the final ranking list.

He requested in his plea that the Kannur University and its selection committee be instructed to revise the rank list following the removal of Priya.

Arif Mohammed Khan, the governor of Kerala and chancellor of the state universities, halted Priya’s appointment in August on the grounds of nepotism.