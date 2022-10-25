Kilikollur custodial abuse: complaint against magistrate for failing to ensure proper care

The Kollam Judicial First Class Magistrate was accused by the Poorva Sainik (Ex-Servicemen) Sena Parishad of failing to provide the victims of the Kilikollur custodial torture incident with the proper care. The complaint was lodged with the High Court on Tuesday.

As was previously reported, on August 25, police violently beat up brother Vishnu, an army officer, and Vignesh, a local leader of the Democratic Youth Federation of India.

According to the most recent complaint, despite the brothers’ testimony before the magistrate on the assault, the latter did not see to it that they received appropriate medical care.

The magistrate remanded the victims as requested by the police. Due to the magistrate’s reckless behaviour, the petitioner is asking for heavy actions against the magistrate.

Kilikollur cops assaulted the brothers in a video that quickly became popular. Although the four police officers responsible for the incident were disciplined, there are claims that the staff members were moved to stations closer to their homes.

An altercation over a parking place on the station’s property led to the incident.