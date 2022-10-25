Leslie Jordan, a 67-year-old comedian and actor died in a vehicle accident

Leslie Jordan, a comic actor who won a prime-time Emmy for his work on the classic sitcom ‘Will & Grace,’ died on Monday in a car accident on the way to work in Hollywood, according to a publicist. He was a social media celebrity during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was 67.

According to his agent, Don LeClair, Jordan reportedly had an undefined ‘medical condition’ while driving, which caused the car to crash into a building as he was travelling to the Warner Bros. studio location where the Fox television series ‘Call Me Kat’ was being filmed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The diminutive actor – he stood just 4 feet, 11 inches (1.5 meters) tall – co-starred on the show as a newly single gay man working as the head baker at the Louisville, Kentucky, cafe of the lead character, Kat, played by Mayim Bialik.

The third season of the show is now in production and is heavily influenced by the British sitcom ‘Miranda.’

Jordan, a native of Tennessee, was best known to American television viewers for his recurrent role on the NBC comedy ‘Will & Grace’ as Beverly Leslie, Megan Mullally’s Karen’s humorously cunning counterpoint. He was awarded the 2006 Emmy for best guest actor in a comedy series for his performance.

With a series of funny video Instagram posts on daily life under quarantine that went viral during the pandemic, he gained fame among a younger generation of admirers.