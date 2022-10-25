On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his ‘warmest congratulations’ to his British counterpart and congratulated Rishi Sunak on becoming the country’s new prime minister. After his rival Penny Mordaunt dropped from the contest, Rishi Sunak will become the first person of Indian descent to serve as prime minister of the United Kingdom.

In order to implement Roadmap 2030, PM Modi stated he looked forward to working closely with Rishi Sunak on global issues.

‘Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak ! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership,’ PM Modi tweeted.

Coincidentally, Sunak, the first Hindu prime minister of the UK, was chosen for the position on the auspicious date of Diwali, a significant Hindu festival that represents the victory of good over evil. The first Hindu prime minister of the UK will be N R Narayana Murthy’s millionaire son-in-law.

Rishi Sunak has staged an impressive political comeback in British politics just seven weeks after losing the previous Tory leadership contest.

After Penny Mordaunt dropped from the race for the Tory leadership and failed to receive the required 100 nominations from her fellow MPs, Sunak won.