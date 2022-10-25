‘Resign IMMEDIATELY…’, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s BOLD step – Read more …

Many of the Liz Truss’s former cabinet members were forced to quit by the new British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak. After seeing the British King Charles III, Rishi Sunak made this decision. To keep his commitment to the British people, Rishi Sunak has begun working right away. New people will be appointed to ministerial positions as part of that. Jacob Reese-Mogg, Brandon Levis, and Vicky Ford, the secretaries of trade, justice, and development, are among the ministers Rishi Sunak has asked to quit. Jeremy Hunt, who was a member of the previous cabinet, will reportedly remain in Rishi Sunak’s administration, and it’s possible that he’ll be named finance minister.

Following the announcement of the Prime Minister’s name, Rishi Sunak addressed the British populace. He stated that the goal of his government is to maintain economic stability. At Buckingham Palace in London today, Rishi Sunak had a meeting with King Charles. He was given the position of prime minister by King Charles, who also extended an invitation to him to form a cabinet. Sunak, a former British finance minister who is of Indian descent, is now the country’s youngest prime minister in its history.

Rishi Sunak is of Indian descent, and his ancestors lived in the village of Gujranwala in present-day Pakistan before to partition. During the turmoil during Partition, the Sunak family fled Pakistan and sought safety in Delhi. Then he relocated to Britain. Southampton welcomed Rishi Sunak into the world on May 12, 1980. (England). Akshata Murthy, the daughter of renowned industrialist Narayan Murthy, is the wife of 42-year-old Rishi Sunak.

In the British Parliament, Rishi Sunak has been elected five times as a member. With a net worth of more than Rs 7300 crore, he is one of the wealthiest MPs in Britain. At Oxford, Sunak studied economics and politics. He graduated from Stanford University with an MA.