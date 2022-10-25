Russian soldiers are getting ready to work in hazardous radioactive environments, informs Moscow

After accusing Ukraine of preparing to explode a ‘dirty bomb,’ which Kyiv has categorically rejected, Moscow announced on Monday that it had trained its personnel to work in radioactive contamination.

It was the first explicit declaration from Moscow of a shift in its forces’ state of readiness following weeks of escalating international tension and threats by President Vladimir Putin to defend Russia’s ‘territorial integrity’ with nuclear weapons.

The device uses conventional explosives packed with radioactive material to spread contamination over a large region, and it is thought by Moscow that Ukraine is planning to explode such a bomb, according to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who spoke to Western defence ministers on Sunday.

At a press conference on Monday, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the commander of Russia’s nuclear, biological, and chemical protection forces, stated that the goal of such an attack would be to blame Russia for the radioactive contamination by claiming that it had accidentally detonated a low-grade nuclear weapon.