Thaikkudam Bridge is pursuing legal action after accusations of plagiarism against Kantara makers

Popular Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge has accused Rishab Shetty’s Kannada action drama Kantara, which has made over Rs. 150 crore worldwide at the box office, of plagiarism. The group claimed that their song Navarasam was plagiarised in Kantara’s song Varaha Roopam. The band accused the creators of Kantara of plagiarising work on Instagram on Monday.

The band stated in an Instagram post that Varaha Roopam is a knockoff of Navarasam. The declaration stated that, ‘We want our listeners to be aware that Kantara is in no way connected to Thaikkudam Bridge. Because of the obvious auditory similarities between our intellectual property, ‘Navarasam,’ and ‘Varaha Roopam,’ copyright rules are being flagrantly violated. From our perspective, the distinction between ‘inspired’ and ‘plagiarised’ is clear and unmistakable, hence we will take legal action against the creative team in question. Our ownership of the content has not been acknowledged, and the song is being promoted as an original work by the film’s creative team.’

Many individuals emphasised the connection between the two songs in the comments section. I had shared the same thing in my Instagram Stories as soon as I heard this song, according to one comment. In fact, because the two songs are so similar. Another comment was ‘I know who have only heard Navarasam a few times rather than countless times like I have believed that the movie had used the Navarasam song for its graphics. I sincerely hope that justice is served and that you receive recognition for the unique work of art you produced (sic). As much as I appreciated that song,’ another commenter said,’ It felt like listening to a different version of Navarasam itself.’

The word Kantara, which means ‘mystical forest,’ relates the tale of a local demigod named Bhoota who, in 1870, bargains with a king to give the tribe’s members forest land in exchange for happiness. Years later, when the king’s son becomes envious and demands the country back, he perishes at Bhoota’s hands.