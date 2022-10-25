Within 24 hours, Karnataka Police dog, ‘Rambo,’ helps solve murder case

With the aid of police canine ‘Rambo,’ Gadag’s expert K-9 team on Tuesday successfully solved the murder case of a 60-year-old man within 24 hours. The old man was found dead in Hosalli village in Shiratti taluk in Karnataka after being struck on the head with a stone. The local crime unit had preserved the murder scene, and the K-9 team had allowed Rambo, its best dog, to follow the trail.

Rambo reportedly tracked down the accused’s home right away, where important evidence was found, according to the police. The murderers were quickly located and arrested.

On October 24, within the limits of the Shirhatti Police station, the victim’s body was discovered close to Hosahalli Village. Police launched an investigation after receiving a complaint from the victim’s son, and police dog Rambo and its handlers did an excellent job of locating and arresting the suspected murderer within 24 hours.

The victim is alleged to have had an extramarital affair with his neighbour, according to the police investigation. The accused killed him because they were unhappy about their relationship.

To strengthen the force, the Karnataka Police spent Rs 2.5 crore on the induction of up to 50 dogs into the police dog squad in May of this year. Bhaskar Rao, the police commissioner of Bengaluru, stated that the dog squad is crucial in the detection of explosives, drugs, and even crime scenes.

To strengthen the state’s current canine team, he declared that all police dogs will receive the greatest training possible. In the future, the Karnataka police agency intends to employ female constables as dog handlers.