25.25 lakh e-KYC transactions carried out using Aadhaar in September

New Delhi: Data released by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revealed that more than 25.25 crore e-KYC transactions were executed via Aadhaar last month. This is 8% higher than e-KYC transactions done in August this year.

According to the data, the overall number of e-KYC transactions through Aadhaar has increased to 1,297.93 crore by the end of September. Also, more than 1,549.84 crore banking transactions have been carried out using Aadhaar-enabled payment system (AEPS).

According to the ministry, Aadhaar saturation is now near universal among the adult population of India. Among all age groups, Aadhaar saturation was 93.92% by end of September.