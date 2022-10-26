5 reasons to regularly consume ajwain water for weight loss

Weight loss is one of the most searched terms because of the obesity influx we’ve been experiencing. While the internet is flooded with fad diets and magic fat-burning pills, home cures are the most effective.

Due to the fact that they truly function, our age old remedies are still popular. Ajwain water is one such weight loss secret. If you urgently want to loose that extra pounds, try including Ajwain water regularly in your diet.

You should drink ajwain water every day to reduce weight for the following 5 reasons:

Good digestion

‘Drinking Ajwain water regularly will aid in the treatment of dyspepsia. Make sure to drink it every morning on an empty stomach. Your weight loss will benefit indirectly from this because improved digestion will limit weight fluctuations. Ajwain water relieves constipation and regulates bowel movements,’ says Dietician Vidhi Chawla, founder of Fisico Diet Clinic.

?Reduces bloating

Experiencing stomach problems, cramping, or pain that causes bloating? Ajwain water can help you better cleanse your intestines by activating specific digestive enzymes. This will also relieve your stomach from bloating and alleviate your cramps.

Reduces fat accumulation

Ajwain aids in complete nutrient absorption, which decreases the buildup of fat and aids in weight loss. Due to the presence of the essential oil thymol, it also aids in boosting metabolism. The first step to losing weight is to improve your metabolism.

Reduces cholesterol

Due to its therapeutic benefits, ajwain can help lower cholesterol, a key cause of obesity. By preventing the combustion of fat, bad cholesterol keeps you below the obesity score. Hence, drinking Ajwain water helps in weight loss as well as protects you from other diseases like diabetes, stroke and cardiovascular diseases.

Helps with weight loss after pregnancy

Start your mornings with Ajwain water if you’re looking for a postpartum weight loss strategy. You can even consume it while being pregnant because it helps to relieve bloating and digestive issues. Ajwain aids in the treatment of diarrhoea and constipation and aids in the burning of additional pregnancy-related fat.