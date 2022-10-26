A man threatens to jump off a courthouse in Kerala because of ‘delayed justice’

On Wednesday, a man made a threat to leap off the Kerala High Court structure after complaining that ‘his justice was being delayed.’ Security guards at the court promptly intervened to stop his action.

Minu Antony from Chittoor had been ordered by a family court in Ernakulam to pay maintenance to his ex-wife, and he had appealed the decision to the high court.

He apparently felt irritated that his case wasn’t posted for hearing right away, which led him to want to commit suicide.

He was spotted by the police officers on duty for security lounging on the balcony railing of the seventh story. Then they came at him from behind, grabbed him, and held him down. The police then took him away.