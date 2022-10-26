Ain Dubai to remain closed until 2023

Dubai: World’s largest and tallest observation wheel, Ain Dubai has extended its temporary closure. The tourist attraction will remain closed until Q1, 2023. It was closed March this year.

‘We have been working rigorously to complete the enhancement works over the past months. Once a reopening date is set, a further announcement will be made. In line with our commitment to offering guests an experience unlike any other, we look forward to introducing new and exciting offers when we re-open Ain Dubai for visitors to enjoy from across the globe,’, said Ain Dubai in a statement.

Ain Dubai is situated in Bluewaters Island and is over 250 metres high. It has 48 cabins and each cabin has a capacity of 10 people. Cabins are split into three main categories: Observation Cabins, Social Cabins and Private Cabins. The observation cabins of Ain Dubai offered visitors the perfect vantage point for 360-degree views of Dubai – over the waters of the Arabian Gulf. One rotation of the wheel takes about 38 minutes. Tickets for adults are priced at Dh130, and Dh100 for children aged between 3 and 12 years. It was opened to the public on October 21 last year.