At least 26 injured in strong earthquake of 6.4 magnitude

Manilla: A strong earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck northern Philippines. Around 26 people were injured in the earthquake and an international airport was closed temporarily.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was 9 km northwest of Lagayan town in the Abra province, at a depth of 11 km. No tsunami warning was issued by the US Tsunami Warning System.

The earthquake was felt across northern Luzon region, including Manilla. Several buildings were damaged in the earthquake. At least 2 towns in the Cagayan province temporarily lost electricity due to damaged power lines. A number of bridges and roads were damaged.

The Philippine is the most disaster-prone regions in the world as it lies on the ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’, a region along most of the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.