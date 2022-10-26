Cab drivers in Mumbai gang-raped minor girl, one detained

A 28-year-old cab driver was arrested after being accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in South Mumbai’s Fort area. The 28-year-old cab driver was taken into custody by the MRA Marg police, while another cab driver has fled the scene. The police team has travelled to Uttar Pradesh, where it is thought that the taxi driver fled.

Abhimanyu Hansraj Swaroj, the arrested accused, has been sent to police detention till November 29. The victim, Rani, is a student at Shraddhanand Mahilashram in Matunga (name changed). Teams led by Rajesh Pawar were organised under the senior inspector’s direction and control to start looking for both accused.

WAPI Swati Yele, the investigating officer, stated: ‘On the night of October 22, she reached CSMT station and seeing her alone, the two accused cabbies started chatting with her and seeing her in a vulnerable state, they planned to exploit her and promised to help her get a job. Swaroj and the other accused told her to accompany them and they took her to a nearby lodge and raped the 15-year-old.’

In addition to reviewing CCTV footage, the lodge’s role is being examined to see if any documents were taken from the cab drivers upon entry. Soon, the lodge’s owner will be questioned. Swaroj was charged with rape, gang rape, kidnapping, and violating the Protection of Children from Sex Offenses Act.